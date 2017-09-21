Girls Only – The Secret Comedy of Women

Girls Only is an original comedy that celebrates the honor, truth, humor and silliness of being female. With a two-woman cast and audiences full of raucous, laughing women, the show has found quick popularity in its unique examination of all things girly.

Born out of the earnest and sweetly ridiculous writings the two authors discovered in their girlhood diaries, the GIRLS ONLY mix of sketch comedy, improvisation, audience participation, and hilarious songs and videos will remind you that underneath, women all have very funny and very charming feminine similarities.

We encourage women to come and bring their mothers, daughters, sisters and girlfriends. We promise you’ll leave laughing, ready to dig out your old diary.

Warning: This show contains feminine subject matter including teenage diaries, breast feeding, tampons, shadow puppets, pantyhose, menstrual cycles, slumber parties, menopause and maxi pads.