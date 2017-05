This year's Glendale fireworks display is planned for Saturday night, July 1, 2017, at dusk (generally between 9 and 9:30 p.m.) The rainout date is Saturday, July 8, 2017. Glendale's fireworks show is one of the largest and longest-running events in the area. News of closed streets will follow later.Please note that the Infinity Park parking lot on the corner of Cherry Street and Kentucky Avenue will be closed that night.