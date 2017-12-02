Global Bazaar
First Christian Reformed Church 1814 S. Emerson St., Denver, Colorado 80210
This fair trade marketplace hosts about 30 vendors representing fair trade and local products from around the world and right here in Denver. It is a festive occasion that raises awareness of and funds for "glocal" Christian ministries to help people with immediate aid, long-term self-sufficiency, and/or discipleship growth.
Info
First Christian Reformed Church 1814 S. Emerson St., Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers - Event, Festivals & Fairs - Event, Markets - Events