Global Bazaar

This fair trade marketplace hosts about 30 vendors representing fair trade and local products from around the world and right here in Denver. It is a festive occasion that raises awareness of and funds for "glocal" Christian ministries to help people with immediate aid, long-term self-sufficiency, and/or discipleship growth.

First Christian Reformed Church 1814 S. Emerson St., Denver, Colorado 80210
303-733-4936
