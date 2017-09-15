GODDESS GATHERING @ The Lotus Meditation

The Lotus Meditation 228 Broadway , Denver, Colorado 80203

Grab your girls and sign up for September 15th magical Goddess Gathering. Goddess Gathering is a place where women come to express their deepest sacred desires and collectively partake in spiritual ceremony, creative exploration, and divine feminine movement. We share, connect, and ultimately celebrate the beautiful and sacred Goddess within! Please bring a journal if you wish. This will be a 2 hour $50 workshop held at The Lotus Meditation, 228 Broadway Denver, CO. Skylark will be leading this celebration. Reserve your spot at TheLotusMeditation.com, MindBody app or call the studio. 303-722-2897

Info
The Lotus Meditation 228 Broadway , Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
Health & Wellness - Event, Meditation - Event
303-722-2897
