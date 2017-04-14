Good Friday "Lux Aeterna" Choir Concert

Please join us in a musical journey of sacred light and The Eternal. The St. Barnabas Choir will perform Morten Lauridsen's "Lux Aeterna" with Carole Tillotson on organ. Lauridsen composed the Lux Aeterna in response to his mother's final illness, and found great personal comfort and solace in setting to music five different timeless and wondrous sacred Latin texts about Light, a universal symbol of illumination at all levels - spiritual, artistic and intellectual. The event is free and open to the public.