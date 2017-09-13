Grand Opening for Beau’s Kitchen & Tavern

Help us celebrate our brand new restaurant, located in the Sheraton Denver West,

360 Union Blvd in Lakewood on Wednesday, September 13 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.!

Celebrate our grand opening Wednesday, September 13 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. for Beau’s Kitchen & Tavern! Our grand opening features our signature appetizers and delectable dishes as well as a drawing for great prizes!

Can’t make the grand opening? Dine in style near Lakewood, CO. Beau’s Kitchen & Tavern, the signature restaurant at the Sheraton Denver West Hotel. Beau’s features a casual atmosphere and innovative cuisine. Begin your morning with our mouthwatering breakfast buffet, featuring fresh eggs, breakfast meats, country potatoes, assorted pastries and bread, fresh fruit, and coffee and juice. After a day spent exploring the area, join us in Beau's Lounge for happy hour every day from 4pm - 7pm, and enjoy $2.00 off all draft & bottled beer, wine by the glass, well and premium drinks along with our lounge fare. Dinner favorites at the restaurant include Calamari Napolitana and Panko Crusted Chicken Parmesan.

Please be sure to join us on Wednesday, September 13 and we look forward to serving you!