Grand opening Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art’s highly anticipated new building at 1201 Bannock Street opens to the public on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

The new museum offers far greater visibility for the museum’s three collections (international decorative art, Colorado and regional art and works by Vance Kirkland) which will complement the collections of the museums nearby and make it even more convenient for art lovers to experience all the internationally important artwork Denver offers in the Golden Triangle.

Kirkland Museum features three principal collections including displays of over 150 years of Colorado art and almost 150 years of decorative art. The Kirkland is recognized as having one of the most important displays of international decorative art in North America from Arts & Crafts through Postmodern. The Colorado and regional art collection shows the span of local art history from 1845 through the 1990s. Painter Vance Kirkland (1904–1981) was among the most important Colorado and regional painters of the 20th century; a retrospective of his work is shown in the new building with the Colorado and decorative art in salon style.