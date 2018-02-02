The Great Leap

When an American college basketball team travels to Beijing for an exhibition game in 1989, the drama on the court goes deeper than the strain between their countries. For two men with a past and one teen with a future, it’s a chance to stake their moment in history and claim personal victories off the scoreboard. American coach Saul grapples with his relevance to the sport, Chinese coach Wen Chang must decide his role in his rapidly-changing country and Chinese American player Manford seeks a lost connection. Tensions rise right up to the final buzzer as history collides with the action in the stadium. Yee’s unexpected and touching story is inspired by events in her own father’s life.

Playwright Lauren Yee's fearless, modern plays have been produced by over 15 theatre companies, developed at over 17 and lauded by many. Most recently, her play King of the Yees won the Women’s Invitational at the Ashland New Play Festival, and is being produced by four regional theatres this season alone.