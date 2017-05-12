The Greatest Chorale Show on Earth

The Greatest Choral Show on Earth, the Cherry Creek Chorale’s final concert of its 37th Season, will feature famous choral works recently selected from votes by our audience and chorale members. These include Miserere by Allegri, Hallelujah Chorus by Handel, Pie Jesu by Andrew Lloyd Weber, along with favorite opera choruses from Carmen, Aida and La Traviata. Dr. Cindy Lindeen-Martin , Minister of Music and Organist at Augustana Lutheran Church, will be our special guest. Performances are at 7:30pm on May 12th and 13th at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4500 E. Hampden Ave, Cherry Hills Village, CO, 80113. For tickets, visit www.CherryCreekChorale..org

