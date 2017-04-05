Growth Through Connections: Dr. Chris Emdin

I wanted to reach out and put the following event on your radar in case you were able to include it in the upcoming Life on Cap Hill or Wash Park Profile.

Fresh off his talk at SXSW, Dr. Christopher Emdin will be welcomed in Denver by Denver Public Schools' Imaginarium and A+ Colorado for a book signing and discussion examining reality pedagogy and how it can lead to student success.

The event, which is FREE and open to the public, enhances Imaginarium’s pilot program, Growth Through Connections. The book signing and discussion take place on Wednesday, April 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the History of Colorado Center.

Emdin is a social critic, public intellectual and science advocate whose commentary on issues of race, culture, inequality and education have appeared in dozens of influential periodicals including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. Most recently, he made the New York Times Bestseller list with his book, “For White Folks Who Teach in the Hood…and the Rest of Y’all Too: Reality Pedagogy and Urban Education.”