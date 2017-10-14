Gypsy Flamenco Fire

Enjoy a special performance of authentic Gypsy flamenco music and dance when René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre bring the heart and soul of Spanish gypsy flamenco to the Elaine Wolf Theatre stage, complete with colorful costumes, castanets, stomping feet and fiery passion.

Maestro Heredia will share personal stories of the legends of flamenco and will bring these stories to life through his guitar music and authentic Gypsy choreography performed by his dancers.

Comprised of Denver’s best dancers and award-winning guitarist, Artistic Director, and “Godfather of Flamenco” Maestro René Heredia, their performances convey the mystery, emotion and soul of authentic gypsy flamenco — guaranteed to set your soul on fire. Olé!

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Students & Seniors: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Children 12 and under: FREE!