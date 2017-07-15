Gypsy Flamenco Passion

to Google Calendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00

$30

The Clocktower Cabaret 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver, Colorado 80202

Enjoy an intimate evening of sultry, seductive Gypsy flamenco music and dance as René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre bring the heart and soul of Spanish gypsy flamenco to the Clocktower stage, complete with colorful costumes, castanets, stomping feet and fiery passion. 

Saturday, July 15, 8:00 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $30

More information at http://reneheredia.com/gypsy-flamenco-passion-clocktower/

Tickets available at http://www.clocktowercabaret.com/event/29edcee48d39d84edb5a00c9b7b4e629

Be prepared for an evening of passion, power, music and dance! Olé!

Info
The Clocktower Cabaret 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver, Colorado 80202 View Map
Dance - Event
please enable javascript to view
$30
to Google Calendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gypsy Flamenco Passion - 2017-07-15 20:00:00