Enjoy an intimate evening of sultry, seductive Gypsy flamenco music and dance as René Heredia and his Flamenco Fantasy Dance Theatre bring the heart and soul of Spanish gypsy flamenco to the Clocktower stage, complete with colorful costumes, castanets, stomping feet and fiery passion.

Saturday, July 15, 8:00 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm

Tickets: $30

More information at http://reneheredia.com/gypsy-flamenco-passion-clocktower/

Tickets available at http://www.clocktowercabaret.com/event/29edcee48d39d84edb5a00c9b7b4e629

Be prepared for an evening of passion, power, music and dance! Olé!