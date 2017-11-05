One of Africa’s most popular and recognized musicians, Habib Koité is a modern troubadour with extraordinary appeal because his musicianship, wit and wisdom translate across cultures. Hailing from the musically prolific West African nation of Mali, his artistry and magnetic personality have made him an international star, delighting audiences the world over, and placing him firmly among the leading figures in contemporary world music. Bonnie Raitt proclaims, “first there was Hendrix, then Stevie Ray, and now Habib.” This show goes on-sale Tuesday, August 15 at 10 a.m.