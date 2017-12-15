If John Prine and Mitch Hedberg had a baby, the resulting product would resemble something very close to Portland, OR singer-songwriter John Craigie. Musically comparable to Prine, with the humor and wit of Hedberg, the humble, gracious, and hilarious Craigie is one of the best storytellers of our time. It's no wonder that Chuck Norris sends him fan mail, and Todd Snider brings him gifts on stage. This show is on-sale now!