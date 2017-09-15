It's time to belt out our favorite tunes! Grab a drink and gather with friends in the Quinlan Cafe before the Denver Moth to sing songs like "Wagon Wheel," "Proud Mary," or "Country Roads." Folk Music Karaoke features our house band, Matt Skellenger (bass), Jeff Rady (guitar), and Brian Nelson (drums). Emceed by Chris McGarry. Song catalog is comprised of favorites of our teachers and students.