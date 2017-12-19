Halcyon's Mistletoe Marketplace

This holiday season, Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek is curating exclusive access to some of Cherry Creek North’s most unique boutiques with the 1st annual Mistletoe Marketplace. Providing a backdrop for 20 Cherry Creek North retailers in the Halcyon Ballroom, this will be the perfect one-stop-shop to pick up stocking stuffers and treats for everyone on your list.

For added yuletide vibe, Alice 105.9 will be rocking around the tree with Stocking giveaways. Snack on seasonal treats and enjoy one free drink ticket to the cash bar.