Handmade Journals & Memory Books

Create a fabulous handmade book that you can take home to use for journaling or whatever purpose strikes your fancy. Absolutely no bookbinding experience necessary! Creating handmade books can seem difficult, but once you start, it will be hard to stop. First, learn how to prepare recycled cardboard to create a durable and sturdy cover. Next, learn how fold paper, create signatures, hand sew journal pages to a journal cover, and create a simple closure. Finally, decorate your completed journal with paints, stamps, stencils, and images. Shemi Dixon works in all kinds of art media. She loves new challenges and is always experimenting and developing new techniques and skills.