Happy Hour Chamber Concerts

R & B with the Olde Friends Duo: Allison Edberg Nyquist, baroque violin, and Ann Marie Morgan, bass and treble viols. Renaissance and Baroque duos for treble and bass, including duos for two trebles by Orlando Gibbons and Henry Purcell; duos for treble and bass instruments by Thomas Morley; 1st Couplet from the Goldberg Variations by Bach; Lamentations by Tobias Hume. Tickets: Advance - $15/$13; day of show - $17/$15.