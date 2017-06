Floor 1, Burnham Hoyt Book Club RoomJuly 7, 2017 - 2:30pm - 3:30pmAdult | Health and Wellness

Going through a tough time? Developing mindfulness can often help us find new resiliency. Join professional instructor Nancy Nielsen for a supportive mindfulness meditation class that's free and open to all. Comfortable chairs and refreshments will be provided. No registration or experience required.