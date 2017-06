Denver Community Credit Union, 1041 Acoma StreetJuly 11, 2017 - 6:00pm - 7:00pmAdult | Life Skills

Learn the ins and outs of credit, including how to read a credit report and what makes up a credit score. You’ll find out how to establish, maintain and improve your credit. Light meal and free parking provided. Advance registration required at denvercommunity.coop/class.