Harness the Power of Habits

Presented by Sharon Lipinski.

"I attended a nutrition seminar furiously taking notes. 6 months later, I stumbled across those notes and remembered, “Oh yeah, I wanted to do that!” If that’s ever happened to you, then you know the painful truth: knowing isn’t enough. The most effective way to change your behavior is to transform it from a conscious to an unconscious act. Learn a reliable method for changing a good intention into an automatic habit."