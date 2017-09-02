Harness the Power of Habits

to Google Calendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209

Presented by Sharon Lipinski.

"I attended a nutrition seminar furiously taking notes. 6 months later, I stumbled across those notes and remembered, “Oh yeah, I wanted to do that!” If that’s ever happened to you, then you know the painful truth: knowing isn’t enough. The most effective way to change your behavior is to transform it from a conscious to an unconscious act. Learn a reliable method for changing a good intention into an automatic habit."

Info
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
Health & Wellness - Event
to Google Calendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00 iCalendar - Harness the Power of Habits - 2017-09-02 10:30:00