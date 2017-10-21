Join Karis Community for our annual Harvest for Hope and Healing fundraiser, celebrating 41 years of service to the community.

Tickets are $80 and include hors d’oeuvres, music, and a silent and live auction featuring travel, dining, theater, and entertainment packages as well as many unique gift baskets perfect for the holiday season! Proceeds help support Karis Community’s Empowerment Program, which provides a transitional living opportunity and training in life skills in a supportive community environment to Karis Community Members, adults 21 and older who are recovering from serious and persistent mental illness.