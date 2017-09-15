Rialto Theater Center and Mitch Harwood present

Harwood & Woodward

The Magical Duo

September 15, 2017

The only stage illusion team on the Front Range!

Harwood & Woodward - the Magical Duo is Colorado’s only fully-staged, big illusion production. This modern take on the fantasy and thrill of vaudeville’s traveling magician days, is fast-paced, fun, and set to swing and ragtime music. They will dance, sing, and take you away to an alternative reality so unlike our own. See a woman cut into thirds, floated on a broom, and witness the incredible Fastest Trick in the West. Harwood: the master magician has performed over 10,000 magic shows in his life. Woodward will sing and dance her way into your hearts.

Harwood & Woodward - the Magical Duo takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15 at the Rialto Theater, 228 E. 4th Street, Loveland, CO 80537. Tickets are $14 - $18 and available online at www.rialtotheatercenter.org or by calling 970-962- 2120. This family friendly show is suitable for all ages.

Mitch Harwood began his performing career at the age of twelve when he performed for the daughter of a local policeman in his hometown of Lexington, Massachusetts. He quickly became one of the most popular children’s magicians in the area and at the age of fourteen performed a benefit show for the Cancer Society where he first performed on a real stage at the middle school for over 300 people. He floated a girl from the audience.

After graduating college Mitch “hit the road” with his show performing at Street Fairs and Renaissance Festivals. In 1990 he returned to compete in the Texas Association of Magicians Convention in Dallas where he won both Best Stage Magician and Best Close up Magician. He is the only magician to ever win both awards in the same year. Since then, Mitch has performed almost every style of magic, from close up to Las Vegas style illusions, in almost every venue imaginable

Chelsea Woodward is much more than a magician’s assistant - she is a “triple threat plus.” Originally from Wisconsin, her actress mother insisted that all the children learned to sing and play an instrument. Chelsea became a singer, dancer, actress and piano player. She followed her heart to Colorado not quite knowing why until she met Mitch Harwood. And so began Harwood & Woodward- the magical duo, altering reality wherever it takes place.

