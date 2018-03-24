Healthy Gluten-Free Living Seminar

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209

You'll learn the basics for the healthiest approach to gluten-free living. We will share shopping tips and cooking tips for gluten-free living as well as advice on dietary supplements for nutritional support. Stay after and join us for a Gluten-Free Tasting Expo & Health Fair with door prizes and free samples!

Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach.

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
