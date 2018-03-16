Heart for the Arts

Gala – A Night to Remember!

6 p.m., March 16, 2018

Augustana Arts First Annual “Heart for the Arts” gala will be held beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5000 E. Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80246. This special fundraising evening benefits all the Augustana Arts programs including City Strings, Stratus Chamber Orchestra, and Colorado Women’s and Men’s Chorale. Tickets are $65 per person for advance reservations made by 3/14 and a table for 8 may be purchased for $500. Visit www.AugustanaArts/Gala to reserve your place at this very special event.

“The Arts for the Hearts Gala will be among the area’s grandest events and a memorable experience for all who attend. The exclusive performance of Stratus and CWC is a musical gift to all those who love the arts and share a common passion. Plans are well underway with every guest in mind and it will be a remarkable night to remember!” Lynn Nestingen, Executive Director.

Celebrating 20 years of great performances for our community, Augustana Arts continues to shine as a place to see exceptional and unique productions. It’s resident ensembles, the Stratus Chamber Orchestra and Colorado Women’s and Men’s Chorale will share the stage to give an exclusive performance for the guests at the Gala. The Stratus Chamber Orchestra will perform Mozart’s Symphony #12 in G, Colorado Women’s/Men’s Chorale will perform Jazz It Up! selections, City string students will perform recital selections, and the combined Orchestra & Chorale will perform Suite Mvts. I, V, VII, XI from Vivaldi’s Gloria.

In addition to special performances, a full-course dining experience includes appetizers, gourmet dinner, beverages, and desserts. Also, there will be a silent and live auction with featured items including 6-day African Safari, artwork of Andrew Woodward, tickets to the symphony, zoo, museum, and more! Donald Tallman, Executive Director of Colorado Railroad Museum, and first Executive Director of Augustana Arts will serve as the emcee for the evening.

Since 1997, Augustana Arts has been serving the community by presenting the artistry of resident performing groups, internationally renowned touring artists and accomplished locally-based ensembles of many genres. The resident groups - Stratus Chamber Orchestra, Colorado Women's Chorale (CWC), and Colorado Men’s Chorale -perform at a variety of venues in addition to the majestic Augustana Lutheran Church in Denver. Augustana Arts serves educational outreach through the City Strings program, an inspired vision to provide youngsters with great need access to high quality, small group music instruction free of cost afterschool at several metro locations.

Augustana Arts

Augustana Arts creates opportunities to inspire and educate through music.