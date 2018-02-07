Hearts for Art 2018
Denver Art Museum 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, Colorado 80204
Once again the Denver Art Museum is ready for Valentine’s Day. Join us and other museums across the country to spread the love with Hearts for Art. From February 7–February 14, you’re invited to show your love for a favorite work of art by placing a paper heart on the floor in front of your artwork crush.
Info
