Heather Booth: Changing the World - Documentary - JAAMM Festival

Chronicling the life of Heather Booth, a lifelong progressive organizer, this documentary film follows her journey from civil rights activist in the '60s to her founding of the Midwest Academy, a training institute for progressive community organizers.

This film is presented as part of the Neustadt JAAMM Festival (Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center in Denver. All are welcome to attend!