Historic Baker Neighborhood Homes Tour

The Historic Baker District once again will be opening its doors to the public this fall during its annual Baker Home Tour on Sat, Sept 16 (11am-4pm; tickets $20/$25 (pre-order/day of) at bakerhometour.com). This year’s tour features six homes of various architectural styles, a midcentury modern library, a neighborhood church, and a Neo-Gothic school (now the Denver Center for International Studies (DCIS) at Fairmont). The Tour’s proceeds fund the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association with a portion donated to DCIS at Fairmont.