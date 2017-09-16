The Historic Baker District once again will be opening its doors to the public this fall during its annual Baker Home Tour on Sat, Sept 16 (11am-4pm; tickets $20/$25 (pre-order/day of) at bakerhometour.com). This year’s tour features six homes of various architectural styles, a midcentury modern library, a neighborhood church, and a Neo-Gothic school (now the Denver Center for International Studies (DCIS) at Fairmont). The Tour’s proceeds fund the Baker Historic Neighborhood Association with a portion donated to DCIS at Fairmont.
Historic Baker Neighborhood Homes Tour
DCIS at Fairmont Elementary 520 W. 3rd Ave., Denver, Colorado 80223 View Map
