Holiday Brassfest

Free concert put on by the Denver Brass and BrassFest participants kicks off the holiday season in grand style!

Perform with us at our most popular community event! We'll provide you your very own music book and tips to get you in great shape for a live performance.

Performer pre-registration online or call 303-832-4676. Returning Participant (do not need music book) - $10 New Participant (need holiday music book) - $20