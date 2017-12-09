Denver Makes! Holiday MAKE!stravaganza is bringing you the perfect way to create unique and handmade little somethings for the people you care about (including yourself!) this holiday season--all while getting to know local artisans and crafters in the Denver makers scene.

A variety of DIY workshops at gifting-friendly price points ($10-30) will be offered from 11am-6pm. Come for one or stay for a full day of crafting joy! You'll be supplied with all of the necessary materials and artistic support to create your own handmade items, perfect for everyone on your gratiude list. There are workshops for ever skill and kids can get in on the action too!

See our full workshop schedule and buy your individual workshop tickets at www.denvermakes.org/events

After you finish crafting, wander over to our "Gift Gallery" for even more ways to share your love with high-quality, small-batch crafted gifts by Colorado-based vendors and top it all off with a stop at our gift wrapping station!

You won't want to miss this full-day of creative fun!