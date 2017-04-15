Holy Week Worship - Easter Vigil

Through the dramatic telling of God’s salvific story to save God’s people, we will enter into 6 biblical events, being reminded of God’s unfailing love for us. Giving thanks for our baptisms, splashing a little water, and having surprise visits from Mrs. Noah herself and King Neb and Jonah to name a few, we will uncover the empty tomb and celebrate the first Easter proclamation, “He is Risen!” This is an informal family friendly setting. Bring pillows to sit and lay on!
Info
Epiphany Lutheran Church 790 S. Corona Street, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map