Holy Week Worship - Easter Vigil

Through the dramatic telling of God’s salvific story to save God’s people, we will enter into 6 biblical events, being reminded of God’s unfailing love for us. Giving thanks for our baptisms, splashing a little water, and having surprise visits from Mrs. Noah herself and King Neb and Jonah to name a few, we will uncover the empty tomb and celebrate the first Easter proclamation, “He is Risen!” This is an informal family friendly setting. Bring pillows to sit and lay on!