Hormones + Health

A functional medicine & mindfulness approach to understanding the impact of hormones on health. Learn about the impact that hormones & metabolism can have in the body, and their effects on your health and happiness. Discover what Functional Medicine and Mindfulness practices are, and hear about the ways in which these progressive treatment options are bridging the gap between symptoms of inflammation and these symptoms’ true root causes, and the steps you can take to feel healthier and happier in your own body.