Human Error

Madelyn and Keenan are NPR-listening, latte-sipping, blue-state liberals, while Heather and Jim are NRA-cardholding, truck-driving, red-state conservatives. After an unfortunate mix-up by their blundering fertility doctor, Heather becomes pregnant with the wrong family’s embryo. Now the two couples face sharing an uproarious nine-month odyssey of culture shock, clashing values, changing attitudes and unlikely – but heartfelt – friendships.

The Chicago Tribune said Playwright Eric Pfeffinger’s Accidental Rapture tackles “the gaping communication gap between red America and blue America, liberal humanists and the conservative right.” His hilarious 2017 Colorado New Play Summit debut is no different!