Human Error

to Google Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00

Tickets will start at $30

Garner Galleria Theatre 14th & Curtis , Denver, Colorado 80204

Madelyn and Keenan are NPR-listening, latte-sipping, blue-state liberals, while Heather and Jim are NRA-cardholding, truck-driving, red-state conservatives. After an unfortunate mix-up by their blundering fertility doctor, Heather becomes pregnant with the wrong family’s embryo. Now the two couples face sharing an uproarious nine-month odyssey of culture shock, clashing values, changing attitudes and unlikely – but heartfelt – friendships.

The Chicago Tribune said Playwright Eric Pfeffinger’s Accidental Rapture tackles “the gaping communication gap between red America and blue America, liberal humanists and the conservative right.” His hilarious 2017 Colorado New Play Summit debut is no different!

Info

Garner Galleria Theatre 14th & Curtis , Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map

Stage - Event, Theatre - Event

Visit Event Website

303-893-4100

please enable javascript to view

Tickets will start at $30

to Google Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - Human Error - 2018-05-18 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Human Error - 2018-05-19 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-20 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-20 19:00:00 iCalendar - Human Error - 2018-05-20 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - Human Error - 2018-05-21 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Error - 2018-05-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Human Error - 2018-05-22 19:00:00