HUMAN | NATURE

The wonders of natural environments are often known to spark creativity in the human mind. Drawing inspiration from nature, while freeing themselves from representational qualities, these 7 artists collectively evoke natural abstractions through varying media. Their works look at man's influence on nature, and nature's subsequent response. Organic references ground their compositions in an effort to make sense of random elements through nature's inherent geometry.
Walker Fine Art 300 W. 11th Ave. #A, Denver, Colorado 80204
