The Humane League Denver Gala - A Celebration For The Animals

Come celebrate with us and learn about The Humane League's groundbreaking efforts to reduce animal suffering! Hear from inspiring speakers, enjoy delicious drinks and mouthwatering vegan appetizers and desserts, bid on amazing prizes in our silent auction, and learn all about what your support of The Humane League means for animals!

The Humane League has made monumental accomplishments for animals this past year. We couldn't do any of this without your support, so come celebrate with us at the best party in town!

You will hear from our Denver Grassroots Director, Alexandria Beck, about what we are doing on a local level for animals and also hear from our Director of Campaigns, Aaron Ross, on our victories at the national and international level!

Our guest speaker of the evening will be Kristie Middleton, Senior Director of Food Policy at The Humane Society of the United States and author of MeatLess!

Want the VIP experience? Come enjoy our signature cocktail or mocktail and sample some delicious vegan appetizers while chatting with our guest speaker and staff. Plus a large portion of your ticket is tax-deductible and directly supports The Humane League's work!

GALA DETAILS

Location:

Voco Creative

3700 Franklin St

Denver, CO 80205

Time: 7:00pm - 10:00pm

VIP Cocktail Hour: 6:00pm - 7:00pm

*Get your tickets early! Prices go up the week before the event! Limited tickets will also be available at the door.

Tickets can be purchased here: events.thehumaneleague.com/denver