Hurricane Relief Effort

Join us as we come together and turn empathy into the power to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. On Saturday, September 16th from 4:00-6:00pm, we will be launching our Another Kind of Hurricane Project (http://www.tamaraellissmith.com/another-kind-of-hurricane-project/) inspired by the middle grade novel, Another Kind of Hurricane by Tamara Ellis Smith. We invite you to join our community gathering for a virtual author visit with Tamara, who is herself a survivor of Hurricane Irene.

We ask that you bring a pair of new or used jeans to donate to our collection. Together we will create marbles and write/draw notes of hope to leave in the pocket as a community-to-community connection. We will identify a sister group in an affected community to receive the collection of jeans. Additionally, we will be accepting monetary donations for Red Cross and we will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales of Another Kind of Hurricane to the hurricane relief efforts.

The launch will begin at 4:00 with Tamara speaking at 5:00pm. We hope you will join us to launch this effort and welcome you to grow our jeans collection throughout the month of September.