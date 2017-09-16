Hurricane Relief Effort
Second Star to the Right 4353 Tennyson St., Denver, Colorado 80212
Join us as we come together and turn empathy into the power to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. On Saturday, September 16th from 4:00-6:00pm, we will be launching our Another Kind of Hurricane Project (http://www.tamaraellissmith.com/another-kind-of-hurricane-project/) inspired by the middle grade novel, Another Kind of Hurricane by Tamara Ellis Smith. We invite you to join our community gathering for a virtual author visit with Tamara, who is herself a survivor of Hurricane Irene.
We ask that you bring a pair of new or used jeans to donate to our collection. Together we will create marbles and write/draw notes of hope to leave in the pocket as a community-to-community connection. We will identify a sister group in an affected community to receive the collection of jeans. Additionally, we will be accepting monetary donations for Red Cross and we will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sales of Another Kind of Hurricane to the hurricane relief efforts.
The launch will begin at 4:00 with Tamara speaking at 5:00pm. We hope you will join us to launch this effort and welcome you to grow our jeans collection throughout the month of September.