Illumination Masquerade Ball with Zoe Jakes & Moria Chappell

The Illumination Masquerade Ball and Stage Show will feature magical dance and performance arts in Downtown Golden!

Performances by headliners Zoe Jakes of Beats Antique and Moria Chappell, former Artistic Director of the International touring Bellydance Superstars, regularly sell out. This is the first time they’ll appear together in an intimate theatre setting at Miner’s Alley Playhouse. The show will also include other dancers and performance artists, live music and eclectic surprises.

Imagine a world of twinkling, crystalline light. A world that entices and calls you to join the mesmerizing whirl of art and beauty. Come, escape from the mundane chores of the season, and remember what magic can happen when you follow the light, the music, the dance, the art of the universe. Come and be teased into another realm—a world where art is life and life becomes art. Where anything can be imagined… It promises to be a night that is…Illuminating!

Most performances are rooted in fusion belly dance, and taken to a realm that you will need to see to believe. There will be a selection of vendors to entice audiences prior to the show, and costumed characters to add to the ambiance.

Following the stage show, the audience will be led through the Labyrinth to the Masquerade Ball, enjoying entertainment along the way. Be prepared for spotlight performances, a wide spectrum of live music, costume contests and illuminating surprises. The ball will conclude with a midnight performance by the headlining artists. (Old Capitol Grill will be offering a special menu for Illumination attendees to purchase).

Elevation Belly Dance has been producing events in the front range area for over 15 years, and the shows never cease to inspire, elevate and entertain. This show and ball are part of a 4-day event that includes intensive workshops Thursday-Sunday with both headlining artists.

The Illumination Masquerade Ball and Stage Show is one night only at the Miner’s Alley Playhouse and the Old Capitol Grill. Doors open at 6 pm for cocktails, mingling and shopping. The show begins at 7 pm. Seating is limited and ranges from $25-$45. Tickets as well as workshops can be purchased online: www.ElevationBellyDance.com.

Masquerade costumes and masks highly recommended and costume contest prizes will be awarded.

Elevation Belly Dance presents

Illumination Masquerade Ball Event

Saturday Nov 11th; Doors 6pm;

Miner’s Alley Playhouse/Old Capitol Grill

1224 Washington Ave/ 1122 Washington Ave; Golden, CO

Tickets: $25-$45

Online: www.ElevationBellyDance.com

Food & Drinks available to purchase.