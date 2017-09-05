Imagination Meditation for Kids
The Lotus Meditation 228 Broadway , Denver, Colorado 80203
Imagination Meditation for KIDS begins Tuesday September 5th, 4pm at The Lotus! Imagination Meditation is after-school meditation class catered to children ages 5-11 years-old. Children will use their imagination, visualizations and mantras as tools to release stress, foster creativity and support healthy emotional development. Let your child learn what meditation is all about in a light hearted and upbeat environment. Book your kids class now!
Info
The Lotus Meditation 228 Broadway , Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event