IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series: Storytelling to make your organization stand apart from the rest

Presented by Denver Arts & Venues and the Denver Commission on Cultural Affairs, highlighting VISION ELEMENT #2 – AMPLIFICATION - Amplifying Arts, Culture and Creativity to Residents and the World.

What is the story of your organization? What is at the heart of what you do, ‘the why’ behind what you do? In what ways are you positively impacting others and making a difference in Denver? Are you telling that story? Is the community hearing you?

Get ready to look deeper into why you do what you do when Denver storyteller Kyle Dyer, formerly of 9News, shares her experience and expertise in Denver Arts & Venues next IMAGINE 2020 Speaker Series.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8-10:30 a.m.

McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Please RSVP.

In her new business, Kyle Dyer Storytelling, Kyle partners with businesses, groups, individuals and foundations and produces video stories that capture their profound impact. Those stories are then shared; enlightening new audiences, people who were unaware of the good going on all around us.

Well told stories are powerful. They connect people. Not only do they educate, but also engage and advocate.

Kyle will talk about how your organization can stand out among the noise of social media, email blasts and pop-up ads, and will share tips on how to go from obscurity to acclaim.

Everybody has a story. Everybody deserves to be heard.. and that includes you!