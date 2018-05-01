Imagine 2020 Workshop: No More Starving Artists

Learn the five things you can do right now to create a successful arts career. This two-hour workshop is perfect for any artist who wants to know the practical steps they can take to boost their arts business. Join John Paul Fischbach, founder of the Auspicious Arts Incubator, as he takes you through the skills and processes you need to make your arts career sustainable. In this workshop you will learn:

To assess your strengths and weaknesses to see what opportunities you have

How to set specific and measurable goals for your arts business

The techniques you can use to change your language and make it work for your marketing

This session is for any artist at any stage of your career. It is open to artists from all disciplines that need help with the business side of their arts practice. This is a practical working session where you will actually do things right now.Lunch is provided. All you need to bring is your pen or pencil, and your vision for your arts career.