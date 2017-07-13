Inclusion: Diverse Voices of the Modern West

nclusion: Diverse Voices of the Modern West3rd FloorMay 20 - August 27

Inclusion is about creating a sense of belonging for all; it reflects the breadth and depth of the concept of community.In this exhibition, Denver artist Rochelle Johnson has brought together a group of Colorado artists to explore themes of complex connections of racial identity through artistic expression. Underrepresented in the mainstream art scene, the diversity of these artists shows what true inclusion can look like.Artists included in the exhibition are Sean Gray, Dawn Williams Boyd, Kaz Umezono, Jenna Almond Williams, Josh Armijo, Yee Tseng, Deborah Jang, Joel Cook, Allister Bane, Sylvia Montero, Tony Ortega, Ron Hicks, Michael Gadlin, Karen Divine, James Dixon, Ella Maria Ray, and Andrea T. Kemp.