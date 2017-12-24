An Inclusive, Eclectic, Extraordinary Christmas Eve Service

Althea Center for Engaged Spirituality, in Denver's Capitol Hill, will host a special late afternoon Christmas Eve service that shines with a sense of the sacred and the power of the heart featuring music, readings, and wisdom from around the world. Musicians include the extraordinary and beloved Colorado talents, and recording artists Jesse Manno, Ariana Saraha, Michael Stanwood and Stephen Fortham. The event's message and meditations are offered by two-time bestselling Hay House author, Jonathan Ellerby, PhD.

Center is located at 1400 Williams Street. Doors open at 3pm. Service begins at 3:30. Arrive early for close-in parking as well as complimentary holiday treats and drinks in the center's dining room, accompanied by Christmas choir music. Visit AltheaCenter.org or phone 303-322-7738 for more info.