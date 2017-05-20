Inclusivity Meet and Greet Wash Park

************************************************************

YOU’RE INVITED TO A FREE

Inclusivity Meet & Greet

Wash Park

Saturday May 20th 10am – 2pm

The Wash Park Huddle* is hosting a FREE neighborhood meet & greet on Saturday, May 20th. Free beverages and snacks will be available while supplies last. Please stop by to meet and talk to your neighbors!

• Meet your Washington Park neighbors

• Meet your City Council Members

o Council Member Jolon Clark: 11 am – noon

o Council Member Paul Kashmann: noon – 1 pm

• Meet your Denver Police Dept. Community Resource Officer

• Hear safety tips from your Denver Fire Dept.

• See Available Inclusive Neighborhood Yard Signs

• Learn about Resources for a Safe and Inclusive Neighborhood

Date: Saturday, May 20th, 2017

Time: 10 am - 2 pm

Where: Washington Park Picnic Area # 2

Located in the northwest area of the park by Exposition/Downey close to the playground area. Look for signs.

* Wash Park Huddle

The purpose of the Wash Park Huddle is to mobilize grassroots actions in Denver that promote democracy, mutual respect, world peace, preservation of the planet, and to express opposition to any actions that undermine these values.

***********************************************************