Join us for Independence Eve 2017, the eighth-annual free community celebration featuring a concert, light show and fireworks finale on Monday, July 3rd, in Downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park (Colfax & Broadway) beginning at 8:00 p.m. The concert will feature Soul X and the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard.
Lawn seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis; arriving early is greatly encouraged, as are blankets or low-rise concert/beach chairs. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics; a variety of food trucks will also be available on-site. The event will take place rain or shine.
Produced by the Civic Center Conservancy, the 2017 Independence Eve Celebration is made possible by the generosity of community partners: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation; the City and County of Denver, and VISIT DENVER. Special thanks to our media partners CBS4 Denver, Comcast and The Denver Post Community.
Civic Center Park 101 W. 14th Ave, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map