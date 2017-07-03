Join us for Independence Eve presented by Anadarko, the eighth-annual free community celebration featuring a concert, light show and fireworks display on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Denver’s Civic Center Park (Colfax & Broadway) beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Lawn seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis; arriving early is greatly encouraged, as are blankets or low-rise concert/beach chairs. Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics; concessions will also be available on-site. The event will take place rain or shine.

Produced by the Civic Center Conservancy, the 2017 Independence Eve Celebration presented by Anadarko is made possible by the generosity of community partners: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation; the City and County of Denver, and VISIT DENVER. Special thanks to our media partners CBS4 Denver, Comcast and The Denver Post Community.

Civic Center is easily accessible by light rail, bus, bicycle or the 16th Street FREE MallRide and use of public transportation is encouraged. Information on nearby B-cycle bike-sharing locations is available at https://denver.bcycle.com/. Bike racks will be available on the north and south sides of Civic Center Park.

Parking is available at nearby surface lots and parking garages, including the Cultural Garage at 12th and Broadway, the Denver Justice Center Garage at 490 W. 14th Ave., and the Central Parking lots/garages at 1530 Cleveland Place, Denver Pavilions (15th & Welton ), 1256 Delaware, 1440 Tremont, 1200-1300 blocks of Cherokee and 1745 Sherman. Please note that road closures will include the one block of Bannock and Cherokee between 14th Avenue Parkway and Colfax and 14th Ave. Parkway from Delaware to Broadway. Broadway will close at 6 p.m. from 19th Ave. to 13th Ave.

A close-in drop-off location will be accessible from eastbound Colfax in front of the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax. Additional traffic information will be available closer to the event.

Denver park rules will be in effect during the event, including no glass containers. Also - due to the crowd size - no BBQ grills are allowed.