Independent Bookstore Day 2017

Saturday, April 29, Beginning at 9:00 am

All Tattered Cover Metro-Denver Locations

Bookstores across the nation will be once again celebrate Independent Bookstore Day, a country-wide celebration of books and independent bookstores. Festivities at the Tattered Cover will include Blind Date with a Book, literary stencil making, Make Your Own Golden Books, exclusive products celebrating indie bookstores, and more!

The exclusive books and art pieces for IBD 2017 will be available only at participating IBD bookstores, only on April 29, while supplies last. Items include “The Sandmeyer Reaction,” a signed story from Michael Chabon; a Welcome to Night Vale vinyl record; “Lost & Found,” an original print by Jenny Lawson; special edition literary condoms; a new Bad Citizen stencil; a very limited edition fine art print from Oliver Jeffers; and much more!