Infinite Layers
Walker Fine Art 300 W. 11th Ave. #A, Denver, Colorado 80204
The process of layering as a painting technique has been used by artists for centuries. This group exhibition explores the infinite possibilities of detail in minimalism through the subtle energy found in shifting layers and rhythmic patterns. The subject matter of these 6 artists lives in the layers. The use of monochromatic palettes, additionally, turns the attention to the delicate subtleties of each artists’ work.
