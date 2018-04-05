Inside the Orchestra for Adults

Tickets start at $85

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202

Join Inside the Orchestra for a truly magical evening. From the first clink of your glass to the last musical note, you'll never know what's going to happen next. Delight in delicious food by Y.Lo Epicure, craft beer by Strange Craft Beer Co. and more, wine, fantastical silent and live auctions, prizes, and the magic of music during this special fundraising event. All proceeds bring Inside the Orchestra programs to children with the highest need.

McNichols Building 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80202
303-355-7855
