Inside the Orchestra's Summer Tiny Tots Performances

Join us for our final Tiny Tots performances of the 2016-2017 season! Tiny Tots gets children truly inside the orchestra by seating the audience on the floor and surrounding them with a 30+ piece orchestra. Designed for children six and under, this 45-minute program gives young ones the chance to interact with the conductor and the musicians and learn about the instruments in the process. Tiny Tots audiences receive an up-close-and-personal performance in a casual, fun environment. The experience is one-of-a-kind!

Highlights of the Summer Performances: We will be featuring our favorite music that we played during the 2016-17 season at this Tiny Tots greatest hits performance. Kids will get to grow along with the music, hear music that sounds like their favorite stuffed animal, and sing and dance along with the orchestra. Admission to History Colorado is included with every Tiny Tots registration.

Register online at insidetheorchestra.org/tiny-tots-events for performances at 9:30 and 10:45 AM.