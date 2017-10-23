Inside the Orchestra's Tiny Tots Performances

Tiny Tots gets children truly inside the orchestra by seating the audience on the floor and surrounding them with a 30+ piece orchestra. Designed for children six and under, this 45-minute program gives young ones the chance to interact with the conductor and the musicians and learn about the instruments in the process. Tiny Tots audiences receive an up-close-and-personal performance in a casual, fun environment. The experience is one-of-a-kind! Highlights of the Fall Tiny Tots season: Dive deep into a world of magical music full of playing pretend and storytelling this October. The orchestra will be joined by special guests from the Hannah Kahn Dance Company, Central City Opera, and more! Performances are at 9:30 and 10:45AM.